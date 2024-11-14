HRW Accuses Israel Committing War Crimes in Gaza

New York, MINA – Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday accused Israel of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity by forcibly displacing nearly 1.9 million Palestinians during its war in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a report titled “Hopeless, Starving, and Besieged: Israel’s Forced Displacement of Palestinians in Gaza,” HRW detailed how Israeli attacks, evacuation orders, and destruction of infrastructure have created a humanitarian catastrophe.

“The intention of Israeli forces appears likely to ensure they remain permanently emptied and cleansed of Palestinians and, in their place, occupied and controlled by Israeli forces,” the report said.

The rights group highlighted that Israel’s evacuation orders and airstrikes have forced the majority of Gaza’s population to flee their homes without adequate safeguards for their safety.

Based on interviews, satellite imagery, and analyses of evacuation orders and attack footage, the report revealed that Israeli authorities acted “with disregard for civilian life and international legal obligations.”

It added that displaced Palestinians have been left to endure “unrelentingly dangerous conditions” with critical shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.

The report accused Israel of failing to ensure civilian protection, a cornerstone of international humanitarian law, while deliberately targeting densely populated civilian areas.

“Even if Israel can demonstrate that its actions fall within the displacement exception, its lack of adherence to the strict protections required to make an evacuation lawful demonstrates that its orders for people to move were a pretext for forced displacement,” the report said.

“The mass displacement of Palestinians and the destruction of homes and vital infrastructure have caused unspeakable suffering,” said Lama Fakih, HRW’s Middle East director.

The report also drew attention to the devastating humanitarian toll, noting that Israel’s blockade has exacerbated the crisis. Bombings of hospitals, schools, and refugee shelters have left civilians with no safe refuge, a violation of international laws that prohibit targeting civilian infrastructure.

“Forced displacement of civilians during armed conflict is prohibited under international law, except for their safety,” HRW emphasized.

The Israeli government has defended its actions as lawful responses to security threats, asserting that they are aimed at dismantling militant operations.

However, HRW rejected these claims, arguing that the scale and pattern of displacement point to a systematic campaign to uproot Palestinians from Gaza.

“Given the evidence strongly indicates that multiple acts of forced displacement were carried out with intent, it amounts to war crimes,” it said.

HRW called for immediate international action, including independent investigations into Israel’s actions. The report urged global actors to hold Israeli authorities accountable for the displacement and the humanitarian crisis. (T/RE1/P2)

