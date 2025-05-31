SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Khuza’a Declared Disaster Zone After Total Destruction by Israeli Forces

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Gaza, MINA – The municipality of Khuza’a, located east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, has declared the town a disaster area after being completely destroyed by the Israeli occupation army. Continuous bombardment has affected every aspect of life, rendering it uninhabitable, Palestine Information Center reported.

All homes, health and educational facilities, roads, and infrastructure have been demolished or destroyed. Residents were forced to flee under intense bombardment and gunfire. The destruction is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and a continuing war crime.

The town is now completely nonfunctional, with residents scattered across various areas, living in worsening humanitarian conditions. Aerial imagery confirms the town’s total destruction. []

News Channel

