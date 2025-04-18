Hamas Slams Israel for Using Humanitarian Blockade as Weapon of War

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has strongly condemned a statement by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who openly admitted that Tel Aviv’s prevention of humanitarian aid to Gaza is being used as a deliberate pressure tactic against Hamas, Palestine Chronicle reported.

In a statement issued Thursday, Hamas described Katz’s remarks as a “public admission of committing a war crime,” stressing that such a policy directly targets civilians and violates international humanitarian law.

“For over a month now, no humanitarian aid or commercial supplies have been allowed into Gaza, as Israel’s relentless military assault continues,” Hamas stated.

On Wednesday, Katz wrote on X: “Israel’s policy is clear and no humanitarian aid is about to enter Gaza. Preventing humanitarian aid to Gaza is one of the main pressure tools that prevents Hamas from using this measure against the population.”

Hamas called on the international community to break its silence and respond to what it described as “the crime of starvation and siege.” The movement also urged the International Criminal Court to prosecute Katz, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and other Israeli leaders, accusing them of war crimes.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) echoed Hamas’ concerns, warning that over 2.1 million people in Gaza are “trapped, bombed, and starved again,” while humanitarian supplies are blocked at border crossings.

UNRWA revealed that the 25 bakeries supported by the World Food Programme during the temporary ceasefire have shut down due to a lack of flour and cooking gas. It also warned that Gaza’s partially functioning health system is nearing total collapse due to shortages of essential medical and trauma supplies.

“With the tightened Israeli blockade on Gaza now in its second month, we appeal to world leaders to act firmly, urgently and decisively to ensure the basic principles of international humanitarian law are upheld,” the agency said. []

