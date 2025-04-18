SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Slams Israel for Using Humanitarian Blockade as Weapon of War

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Photo: AA

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has strongly condemned a statement by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who openly admitted that Tel Aviv’s prevention of humanitarian aid to Gaza is being used as a deliberate pressure tactic against Hamas, Palestine Chronicle reported.

In a statement issued Thursday, Hamas described Katz’s remarks as a “public admission of committing a war crime,” stressing that such a policy directly targets civilians and violates international humanitarian law.

“For over a month now, no humanitarian aid or commercial supplies have been allowed into Gaza, as Israel’s relentless military assault continues,” Hamas stated.

On Wednesday, Katz wrote on X: “Israel’s policy is clear and no humanitarian aid is about to enter Gaza. Preventing humanitarian aid to Gaza is one of the main pressure tools that prevents Hamas from using this measure against the population.”

Also Read: Israel Reaffirms Total Blockade on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Global Outcry

Hamas called on the international community to break its silence and respond to what it described as “the crime of starvation and siege.” The movement also urged the International Criminal Court to prosecute Katz, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and other Israeli leaders, accusing them of war crimes.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) echoed Hamas’ concerns, warning that over 2.1 million people in Gaza are “trapped, bombed, and starved again,” while humanitarian supplies are blocked at border crossings.

UNRWA revealed that the 25 bakeries supported by the World Food Programme during the temporary ceasefire have shut down due to a lack of flour and cooking gas. It also warned that Gaza’s partially functioning health system is nearing total collapse due to shortages of essential medical and trauma supplies.

“With the tightened Israeli blockade on Gaza now in its second month, we appeal to world leaders to act firmly, urgently and decisively to ensure the basic principles of international humanitarian law are upheld,” the agency said. []

Also Read: Israeli Far-Right Lawmaker Joins Illegal Settlers in Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagaid blockade civilian casualties Food Shortage Gaza genocide Hamas humanitarian crisis ICC international law international response Israel Israel Katz medical crisis Netanyahu October 7 Palestinian resistance SIEGE Starvation UNRWA war crime Western support

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
none

Israel Reaffirms Total Blockade on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Global Outcry

  • 28 minutes ago
Palestine

Israeli Far-Right Lawmaker Joins Illegal Settlers in Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Slams Israel for Using Humanitarian Blockade as Weapon of War

  • 3 hours ago
Several Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced people in Gaza. (Photo: via Anas al-Sharif X page)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens, Including Children in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

  • 13 hours ago
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Fresh Attacks on Gaza Kill 40, Injure 73 in 24 Hours

  • 16 hours ago
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto delivered a keynote speech at the ADF Talk session during the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), held at the Nest Convention Center in Antalya on Friday (photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesia’s President Addresses Current Global Geopolitical Landscape

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Articles

Indonesia Must Do More Than Evacuate, Gaza Needs Us to Act Now

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:22 WIB
none

Israeli Forces Close Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslims for Passover Celebrations

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:39 WIB
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

6,500 Israeli Academics, Parents Call for Ending Gaza War

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 22:08 WIB
Palestine

Extremist Ben-Gvir Storms Ibrahimi Mosque Amid Closure to Muslim Worshippers

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 22:28 WIB
none

Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 as Israel Kills 25 Civilians 

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 22:55 WIB
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Fresh Attacks on Gaza Kill 40, Injure 73 in 24 Hours

  • 16 hours ago
Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Over 1,600 Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque

  • 16 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us