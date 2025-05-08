SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UN Human Rights Chief Condemns Use of Starvation as Weapon of War in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 51 minutes ago

51 minutes ago

1 Views

WFP Warns of Imminent Famine in Gaza Due to Ongoing Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Athens, MINA – The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, issued a stern warning to Israel on Wednesday, condemning the use of starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza and labeling it a war crime, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement addressing the Israeli military’s plans to expand operations in Gaza, Turk cautioned that such escalation would “almost certainly cause further mass displacement, more deaths and injuries of innocent civilians, and the destruction of Gaza’s little remaining infrastructure.”

He emphasized that the people of Gaza are already facing extreme deprivation, lacking basic necessities like food, due in part to Israeli blockades and attacks on community kitchens.

“Any use of starvation of the civilian population as a method of war constitutes a war crime,” Turk stressed.

Also Read: Al-Qassam Brigade Ambushes Israeli Occupation Forces Again in Khan Younis

Since the beginning of Israel’s military campaign on October 7, 2023, over 52,600 people mostly women and children have been killed in Gaza, according to reports. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Bombs Two Schools in Gaza, 49 Martyred

Tagcivilians Displacement Gaza Human Rights humanitarian crisis ICC ICJ Israel Middle East military offensive Netanyahu Starvation UN Volker Turk war crime Yoav Gallant

