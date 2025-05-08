UN Human Rights Chief Condemns Use of Starvation as Weapon of War in Gaza

Athens, MINA – The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, issued a stern warning to Israel on Wednesday, condemning the use of starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza and labeling it a war crime, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement addressing the Israeli military’s plans to expand operations in Gaza, Turk cautioned that such escalation would “almost certainly cause further mass displacement, more deaths and injuries of innocent civilians, and the destruction of Gaza’s little remaining infrastructure.”

He emphasized that the people of Gaza are already facing extreme deprivation, lacking basic necessities like food, due in part to Israeli blockades and attacks on community kitchens.

“Any use of starvation of the civilian population as a method of war constitutes a war crime,” Turk stressed.

Since the beginning of Israel’s military campaign on October 7, 2023, over 52,600 people mostly women and children have been killed in Gaza, according to reports. []

