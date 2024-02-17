Houthi: Six US-UK Airtrikes Target Hudaydah Province, Yemen

Sana’a, MINA – The Houthi group in Yemen reported six airstrikes by US and UK warplanes targeting Hudaydah province on Friday, as tensions escalate in the region, Anadolu agency reported.

“An American-British aggression targets the Taif area in the al-Durayhimi district in Hudaydah,” the pro-Houthi Al-Masirah Channel reported.

No further details were provided about the strikes.

Earlier in the day, the group reported five American-British airstrikes in Hudaydah, which have yet to be confirmed by the US and UK.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the Houthis launched an anti-ship ballistic missile at a UK-owned bulk carrier in the Red Sea on Thursday. Although the vessel sustained minor damage, no injuries were reported.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since 7 October.

With tensions escalating due to the US and UK conducting airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared it considered all American and British ships to be legitimate military targets.

A coalition led by the US has conducted intermittent airstrikes since 12 January that have targeted “Houthi locations” in parts of Yemen in response to the attacks in the Red Sea.

The US response has been occasionally met with counter-responses from the group.

The Red Sea is one of the world’s most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments. (T/RE1/P2)

