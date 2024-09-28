Houthi Ballistic Missiles Again Attack Tel Aviv Capital

Tel Aviv, MINA – Houthi forces in Yemen have launched a ballistic missile attack on the capital Tel Aviv, precisely in the Israeli-occupied Ashkelon region on Friday.

The attack was claimed as a form of retaliation for Israel’s aggression against Beirut and several areas in Lebanon. Al-Jazeera reported.

Houthi militia spokesman Yahya Serea said they would continue to launch attacks on Israel as a form of solidarity and defense of humanity because Israel clearly violated humanitarian values ​​by surrendering other areas.

Before the Houthis, the Iraqi resistance group had also carried out a drone attack on the Israeli Golan Heights on Wednesday.

In addition, the Iraqi Resistance Group also attacked the Israeli Red Sea port of Eilat. The attack was carried out as a form of support for other militias fighting the Zionist forces.

A series of attacks carried out on Israel have resulted in increased tensions between the Zionist State and the Hezbollah group in Lebanon and several parties that support it. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)