Holistic Islamic Ecosystem Seminar in Jakarta Presents Grand Seikh Al-Azhar

Jakarta, MINA – International Seminar with the theme “Collaborative Framework for Holistic Islamic Ecosystem” presented Prof. Mohamed Abdel Rahman Al-Duwelny Vice Grand Seikh, Al-Azhar Cairo, Egypt and Abdul Muta’ali, Education and Cultural Attache of the Indonesian Embassy in Cairo as moderator.

The event held in Jakarta on Thursday is a series of the BSI International Expo 2024 which will last for four days, namely June 20-23.

In his welcoming speech, the Main Director of BSI, Hery Gunardi, said that one of the aims of the seminar was to develop the sharia economic ecosystem in the country.

“This is a concrete step for BSI as a financial institution that is also responsible for advancing the Indonesian Islamic Ecosystem through collaboration and connection with all existing stakeholders,” he said.

BSI, which was inaugurated on February 1 2021 by President Joko Widodo at the State Palace, continued Hery, has a mission to become a top 10 Global Islamic Bank and is designed to be a modern and inclusive Sharia Bank.

In order to realize a strong sharia economy in the country, it is necessary to strengthen human resources. Therefore, at the same event, the launch of the 2024 BSI Scholarship was also held.

Previously, Prof. Al-Duwelny appreciated BSI’s initiative in holding this meeting amidst challenging global conditions.

“I am very happy to be in Indonesia today. “This young and dynamic country has gathered brilliant minds to discuss important issues that bring humanity to the breadth of sharia,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of halal certification which is not only an indication of halal and haram, but also includes strict sharia and technical standards. This is important to ensure that products in the halal industry meet established requirements, both in terms of ingredients, cleanliness, manufacturing practices, and proper documentation. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)