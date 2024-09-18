Al-Azhar University Launches Hybrid Learning Program for Foreign Students

Cairo, MINA – Rector of Al-Azhar University, Cairo, Egypt Prof. Dr. Salamah Daud announced the launch of a hybrid learning program for foreign students.

According to the statement of the Indonesian Embassy in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday, this program provides an opportunity for prospective students from various countries, including Indonesia, to study at one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the world online and offline.

“We are very proud to be able to provide flexible and affordable educational solutions for foreign students, without reducing the quality of education that has always been the hallmark of Al-Azhar,” said Salamah Daud.

The hybrid program offered by the Faculty of Islamic Studies and Arabic for Foreign Students (Kulliyatul Ulum Al-Islamiyyah wal Arabiyyah lil Wafidin) allows students to study the first two years online and the last two years in person at the Al-Azhar University campus, Cairo.

“With this hybrid method, we hope that more students from various countries can enjoy learning from leading scholars of Al-Azhar and obtain internationally recognized diplomas.”

The advantages of the Al-Azhar Hybrid program include all courses, textbooks, and teachers coming directly from Al-Azhar University. Students who take part in this hybrid program will receive the same diploma as those who study directly on the Al-Azhar campus, Cairo. The online tuition fee is US$ 1,500 per year (two semesters), while the offline study fee in Cairo is US$ 1,000 per year.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Branch of the Al-Azhar Alumni International Organization (OIAA) welcomed the initiative.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for those interested in Islamic studies to learn directly from credible and trusted sources,” said Muchlis Hanafi, Secretary General of the Indonesian branch of OIAA. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)