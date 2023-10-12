Al-Azhar Calls on Arabs and Muslims to Take United Stance Against Israeli Crimes

Cairo, MINA – Egypt’s largest and oldest religious institution, Al-Azhar University, has called on Arabs and Muslims to take a united position in the face of the inhumane Western support for the Israeli occupation state’s violation of all Palestinian rights, Middle East Monitor reported.

Al-Azhar said on Wednesday that there should be an international investigation into the war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces against children, women and the elderly in the besieged and isolated Gaza Strip.

The institution urged the Arab and Islamic countries to uphold their religious and historical duties and responsibilities, and provide humanitarian and relief aid quickly, ensuring that it reaches the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

It stressed that supporting innocent Palestinian civilians through official channels is a religious and legal duty, as well as a moral and humanitarian obligation, and that history will not be kind to those who neglect this duty.

Al-Azhar criticised the unlimited and unquestioned Western support for the Israeli occupation and the green light given so freely for its crimes. It also condemned the biased Western media coverage against Palestine and its people as “lies” that expose the West’s claims of freedom and its double standards.

All of this, said Al-Azhar, misleads the public and opens the way for Israel to act with impunity in terrorising the people of occupied Palestine.

“Targeting civilians, including women, children and the defenceless elderly; bombing hospitals, markets, ambulances, mosques and schools where civilians are sheltering; and the stifling siege on the Gaza Strip are all illegal under international law,” said Al-Azhar in a media statement.

“So too is the use of heavy weapons, cutting off electricity and water, and preventing food supplies and humanitarian and relief aid from reaching the Gaza Strip, especially the hospitals and health centres. It is an act of genocide, a full-fledged war crime, and a disgrace that history will record in terms of shame on Israel, its supporters and those who stand behind them.”

In closing, the university paid tribute to the steadfastness of the people of Palestine in clinging to their precious land, no matter the cost or sacrifices involved. “This is their honour”. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)