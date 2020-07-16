Israel Allows Jewish Extremists to Open A Cafetaria at Ibrahimi Mosque

Al-Khalil, Hebron, MINA – Israeli Occupation Authorities allows Jewish extremist settlers to open a cafeteria at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the Old City of Al-Khalil (Hebron), south West Bank.

According to local sources, as Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) reported on Thursday, the Illegal Jewish settlers flocked to the cafeteria set up in the courtyard of the mosque to sell food and drinks.

Based on the report, local officials believe that the cafeteria is part of a move by Israeli authorities to intensify the presence of Jewish extremist settlers at the Ibrahimi Mosque.

Recently, the Israeli Occupation Authority approved a plan to confiscate Palestinian property near the Ibrahimi Mosque to build a special lane for Jewish settlers to enter the mosque including parking lots, elevators, and rest areas. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)