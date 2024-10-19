Al-Azhar Mourns Martyrs of Palestinian Resistance

Cairo, MINA – Al-Azhar Al-Sharif mourned those who were described as “heroic martyrs of the Palestinian resistance,” and refused to call them terrorists.

Al-Azhar said in a statement on its account on the “X” platform: “Al-Azhar Al-Sharif mourns the heroic martyrs of the Palestinian resistance, who were affected by the crimes of Zionism.” Quds Press reports.

He stressed “the importance of exposing the lies and deception of the Zionist media machine, and its attempts to distort the symbols of the Palestinian resistance in the minds of our young generations and children, and generalize their image of terrorists.”

He stressed that “the Zionist hand has wreaked havoc and corruption on our Arab lands, killing, destroying, occupying, usurping and destroying in the face of countries paralyzed in will, ability and thought, an international community that is as silent as the silence of the Arab countries.” dead in the graves, and international law whose value is not worth the price of the ink used to write it.”

Al-Azhar added, “The martyrs of the Palestinian resistance are true resistance fighters. They intimidate their enemies and bring fear and terror into their hearts; the resistance fighters hold fast to their homeland, until God grants them martyrdom when they repel the enemy’s plans and aggression, and defend it.” About their land, their struggle, and our struggle; from the earth.”

He stressed that “resistance, defending the homeland, the land, and the struggle, and dying for it. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)