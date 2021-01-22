The 7th Indonesia Islamic Economic Forum Officially Opened

Jakarta, MINA – Deputy Chairman II of the Islamic Economic Community (MES) Dr. Firdaus Djaelani on Friday, January 22 officially open the 7th Indonesia Islamic Economic Forum (IIEF).

“Let’s open the 7th IIEF event by saying bismillah, hopefully what we are doing today will get the blessing of Allah Subhanau Wa Ta’ala,” he said when opening the 7th IIEF event virtually, with the theme “The Role of Sharia Financial Institutions and Sovereign Wealth Fund in Economic Equalization of the People ”.

“IIEF is an annual MES agenda packaged in the form of seminars as a forum for discussion of strategic topics in the field of Islamic economy,” he added.

IIEF is a series of events at the 5th National Conference on the Sharia Economic Community.

“The National Conference Plan will be officially opened by the Vice President K.H. Ma’ruf Amin as Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Management of the Central MES, “he explained.

The Indonesia Islamic Economic Forum (IIEF) is an annual MES agenda in the form of scientific meetings to discuss strategic issues in the field of Islamic economy and finance.

The results of this activity are expected to be one of the contributions of MES in the scientific development of Islamic economy.

As for 2021, it will be the 7th year of IIEF and a series of events for the National Sharia Economic Community (MES). (L/Hju/RE1)

