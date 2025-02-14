HNW Calls for Public Input on Revision of Hajj and Umrah Law

Jakarta, MINA – Hidayat Nur Wahid (HNW), Deputy Speaker of the People’s Representative Council (MPR) and member of Commission VIII of the House of Representatives (DPR) has called on the public to participate in the revision of Law No. 8 of 2019 on the Implementation of Hajj and Umrah (PIHU). This initiative aims to enhance the quality of regulations through meaningful public participation.

“I invite prospective pilgrims, observers, organizers, Hajj and Umrah associations, and the general public to share their aspirations regarding the revision of this law. By doing so, the perspectives in drafting the regulation will be broader, resulting in more comprehensive rules,” HNW stated in a written statement received by MINA on Thursday.

HNW, who is also a member of the Working Committee (Panja) of Commission VIII DPR RI for the PIHU Bill, explained that this revision is crucial following the issuance of Presidential Regulation No. 154 of 2024 on the establishment of the Hajj Administration Agency. One key issue is clarifying the roles between the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the newly formed agency under President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

Additionally, the revision will address issues such as Hajj quota allocation, digitalization of services, regulations for special Hajj programs, strengthening the Hajj economic ecosystem, and the organization of independent Umrah.

“This revision is critical, especially in light of Saudi Arabia’s policy changes, which now focus on developing the tourism sector. Aligning national regulations with Saudi policies is essential to ensure optimal services for Indonesian pilgrims,” he added.

HNW further highlighted several challenges in the implementation of the 2024 Hajj, which led to the formation of a Special Committee for Hajj in the DPR. He emphasized that the revised law must follow up on the committee’s recommendations, adapt to Saudi policy dynamics, and improve the quality of Hajj and Umrah services.

Public input on the revision can be submitted through various channels, such as the Secretariat of Commission VIII DPR RI, the PKS Faction’s Aspiration Day every Tuesday, HNW’s personal social media accounts, or via WhatsApp at 0878-9328-0050.

“As representatives of the people, our task is to gather, compile, and follow up on public aspirations. We hope this openness will yield constructive input, ensuring that the implementation of Hajj and Umrah increasingly serves the interests of the ummah,” HNW concluded. []

