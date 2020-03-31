He Blockades Gaza, Now Netanyahu Quarantined

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent quarantine. It w as done after an adviso infected by new Covid-19 coronavirus.

According to the spokesman as quoted from Times of Israel on Monday, Netanyahu will undergo quarantine for a week.

It was still done even though he had conducted Covid-19 tests and the result was negative. Netanyahu chose to quarantine himself at his residence in Jerusalem as a warning and prevention measure. On the other hand, he wants to set an example for the people of Israel.

Netanyahu’s adviser on ultra-Orthodox affairs Rivka Paluch has tested positive for Covid-19. She is suspected to be infected from her husband who is currently being treated in hospital.

Initially, Netanyahu was reportedly not in close contact with Paluch for the past two weeks. But Channel 12 media reported that Netanyahu had met with Paluch on Thursday last week.

Paluch also briefly visited the Israeli parliament (Knesset) on March 16, 23 and 26. Those who have met or established contacts have been asked to quarantine themselves.

Benyamin Netanyahu is one of the most aggressive Israeli leaders regarding the annexation of Palestinian territories. He centinued to approve the establishment of illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, and later claimed the Golan Heights as Israeli property.

During his leadership, the Israeli military has also repeatedly carried out aggression into the Gaza Strip which has claimed thousands of lives so far. The latest attack which he agreed was carried out last week on the pretext of retaliating for an Hamas rocket attack.

Under his leadership the Gaza Strip also experienced prolonged isolation from all sides which made the region, referring to the UN report, threatened to collapse its health system and economy.

So far Israel has 4,695 Covid-19 cases with 16 fatalities. Regional quarantine or lockdown policies have been implemented to reduce the number of new infections. Residents are only allowed out to buy logistics and other important needs. (T/RE1)

