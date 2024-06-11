Hamas Welcomes Security Council Resolution on Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, on Monday evening announced that it welcomed the UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire for a permanent cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

Hamas said in a statement it was ready to participate with mediators in indirect negotiations to implement measures approved by the UN Security Council, CNN Arabic reported.

Hamas also welcomed the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, prisoner exchange, reconstruction and the return of refugees to their living areas in Gaza.

In its resolution the UN Security Council urged both parties to fully implement these requirements without delay.

The UN Security Council on Monday local time, passed a US-drafted resolution regarding a ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution was approved by 14 UNSC member countries, except Russia abstained.

In its resolution, the UNSC urged both parties (Israel and Hamas) to fully implement the provisions of the proposal “without delay and without reservation.” (T/RE1/P2)

