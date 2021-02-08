Hamas Welcomes African Union Stance on Israeli Settlements

Ankara, MINA – The Palestinian Hamas group on Sunday welcomed a statement by the African Union denouncing Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“We welcome the African Union condemnation of the Israeli settlement and its call to end any form of relation with the [Israeli] occupation,” said Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri, as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

Abu Zuhri added that such a stance by the African Union reflects its “historical” support for the Palestinian cause.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is regarded as “occupied territory” under international law, making all Jewish settlements there illegal.

The Africa Union 34th ordinary summit kicked off virtually on Saturday in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa focusing on joint African efforts to combat the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)