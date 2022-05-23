Hamas Warns Israel Against Flag March in Jerusalem

Gaza, MINA – Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh warned Israel against allowing a flag march by settlers in occupied East Jerusalem, MEMO reported it Monday.

Earlier, Israel’s Minister of Public Security Omer Barlev and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai approved a flag march through Jerusalem’s Old City.

“We follow the threat of attacking the Al-Aqsa compound and we warn the enemy against taking such action,” Haniyeh said in a televised speech marking the first 11 days of Israel’s offensive on the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Haniyeh said Hamas would not allow the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque or the arrogance of settlers in Jerusalem.

The Hamas leader called on Palestinians to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque and prevent Israeli settlers from proceeding with their plans against the mosque.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in the world for Muslims. Jews call the area the “Temple Mount”, with the claim that it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israeli settlers are planning a flag march to mark what they call the day of the unification of Jerusalem, in reference to Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967.

Last year, settlers marched through the Damascus Gate, known as the Bab al-Amud area and one of Jerusalem’s Old City gates amid anti-Arab chants. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)