Hamas To Sudan: No Advantage Of Normalizing With Israel

Gaza,MINA – Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement spokesman Hazim Qasim said Wednesday (August 19) that normalizing relations between Israel and Sudan will not benefit the country’s people.

He commented on the words of Sudan Foreign Ministry spokesman Haydar Badawi Sadig about Sudanese efforts to establish formal relations with Israel that went against the attitude of the Sudan people, who recognize Israel as an enemy.

“The normalization mode encourages Israel to continue aggression against the Palestinian people and increase its crimes,” said Qasim, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday (August 18) Sadig stressed that he could not deny that there was a relationship between Sudan and Israel.

He also praised the normalization agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel.

“The emirate move is a bold step and contributes to putting the Arab world on the right track in building peace in the Middle East region and building sustainable peace,” said Sadig.

On Tuesday, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his statement welcomed Sadig statement of seeking a peace deal with Israel.

“Israel, Sudan and the region will all benefit from the peace agreement and will be able to build a better future together for all countries in the region,” Netanyahu said.

Last week, the US President Donald Trump announced the Normalization Agreement for relations between Israel and the UAE.

The UAE is the first Gulf country and the third Arab country to have full diplomatic relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

Palestinian groups criticized the deal, saying it is not to serve Palestinian interests and neglect the rights of Palestinians.

Despite reports that the deal put a stop to Israel controversial plans to annex parts of the West Bank, Netanyahu reiterated his government’s ongoing commitment to continue the annexation plan. (T/Hju/RE1)

