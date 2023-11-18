Hamas: Right to Resist Occupation Guaranteed by International Law

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas emphasizes that the right to resist occupation is guaranteed under international law.

This right, said Hamas in a statement reported by Quds Press Friday, no longer a consideration for Washington and the European Union, even giving the Israeli occupation the green light to carry out more massacres in Gaza.

Hamas condemned statements by European Union foreign policy official Josep Borrell that went beyond the bounds of civility and diplomacy as he tried to distort the Palestinian people’s right to resist Israeli occupation.

Borrell once described the actions of the Hamas movement as “terrorist” in a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority government, Muhammad Shtayyeh.

Hamas also condemned Borrell’s accusations that fighters were using hospitals and civilians as human shields.

“Borrell’s accusation of the resistance using hospitals and civilians as human shields is the opposite of the facts and a European cover for the occupation to commit more crimes against children and defenseless civilians,” Hamas said in a statement.

Hamas called on the European official to immediately retract his outrageous and inhumane statements.

For 42 consecutive days since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation army with the support of the United States and mercenaries launched a devastating aggression against Gaza.

More than 12,000 people in Gaza were martyred, including 5,000 children and 3,000 women, and more than 31,800 people were injured, 70 percent of whom were children and women, according to official Palestinian sources. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)