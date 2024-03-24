Select Language

Latest
-233 min. agoIsrael Doesn't Have a Clear Plan in Gaza, Hamas Builds Up Strength
5 hours agoUN Secretary-General Arrives at Egypt’s al-Arish Airport
5 hours agoRussia, China Veto US Draft Resolution on Gaza at UN Security Council
5 hours agoThousands of Israelis Hold Protests in Tel Aviv Demanding Prisoner Exchange Deal
6 hours agoUS Congress Passes Temporary Budget that Approves New Military Aid to Israel
Slideshow

Israel Doesn’t Have a Clear Plan in Gaza, Hamas Builds Up Strength

Tel Aviv, MINA – Hebrew media said that the Israeli occupation army did not know what to do in the Gaza Strip and did not have a clear plan.

Israeli political writer Ben Caspit said on the Hebrew Wallah website that currently, there is nothing in Gaza, only Hamas is trying to re-establish its capabilities in the area where Israeli troops have withdrawn.

“The problem is that Israel cannot control it at all,” said Caspit as quoted by Quds Press on Sunday.

Caspit explained that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was a hostage, and could not make the right decisions. For him, there is nothing to discuss, especially regarding Gaza and organizing an alternative government to Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Also Read:  A Palestinian Youth Died Shot by Israeli Forces

The Israeli writer also said that the military operation in Rafah was futile and that there was nothing in the southern region apart from that in Khan Yunis.

“Khan Yunis is Hamas’s stronghold, more important than Rafah,” he said.

Meanwhile, political analyst and journalist at Yedioth Ahronoth, Ben Dror Yemini, told Israel’s Channel 12 that Netanyahu is the person responsible for Israel’s failure, crisis and worsening situation since October 7, 2023.

“It’s hard to say anything good about Netanyahu, because he’s the one who brought us to the decline we’re in today,” he added.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel launched a devastating military offensive on the Gaza Strip that  caused tens of thousands of civilian casualties, most of whom were children and women. (T/RE1/P2)

Also Read:  ISRAEL ARRESTED 560 PALESTINIANS SINCE START OF OCTOBER

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news