Israel Doesn’t Have a Clear Plan in Gaza, Hamas Builds Up Strength

Tel Aviv, MINA – Hebrew media said that the Israeli occupation army did not know what to do in the Gaza Strip and did not have a clear plan.

Israeli political writer Ben Caspit said on the Hebrew Wallah website that currently, there is nothing in Gaza, only Hamas is trying to re-establish its capabilities in the area where Israeli troops have withdrawn.

“The problem is that Israel cannot control it at all,” said Caspit as quoted by Quds Press on Sunday.

Caspit explained that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was a hostage, and could not make the right decisions. For him, there is nothing to discuss, especially regarding Gaza and organizing an alternative government to Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli writer also said that the military operation in Rafah was futile and that there was nothing in the southern region apart from that in Khan Yunis.

“Khan Yunis is Hamas’s stronghold, more important than Rafah,” he said.

Meanwhile, political analyst and journalist at Yedioth Ahronoth, Ben Dror Yemini, told Israel’s Channel 12 that Netanyahu is the person responsible for Israel’s failure, crisis and worsening situation since October 7, 2023.

“It’s hard to say anything good about Netanyahu, because he’s the one who brought us to the decline we’re in today,” he added.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel launched a devastating military offensive on the Gaza Strip that caused tens of thousands of civilian casualties, most of whom were children and women. (T/RE1/P2)

