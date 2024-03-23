Select Language

Latest
-407 min. agoHamas Denies Israel's Claim of Arresting Resistance Commander
11 hours ago6.5 M Earthquake Shakes North Coast of Java Island
18 hours agoSharing Muhdhor Porridge, a Ramadan Tradition in Tuban, East Java
18 hours agoMER-C Volunteers in Gaza Serve in a Number of Hospitals
1 days agoPalestinians Martyred since Israel's Aggression on Gaza Reaches to 31,988
Slideshow

Hamas Denies Israel’s Claim of Arresting Resistance Commander

Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. (photo: TNA)

Gaza, MINA – A security official for the Hamas resistance group rejected Israel’s latest claim that it had arrested a Palestinian resistance commander in a deadly attack on al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, made the remarks on Friday (22/3), after the Israeli military released a photo collage showing photos of the alleged 358 resistance fighters held at the medical complex. Press TV reported.

The official told Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV network that the photos of the detainees were inaccurate and published in line with Israel’s “psychological warfare” against resistance in the Gaza Strip.

“Some of the photos show those who are not in Gaza at the moment, as well as Palestinian martyrs and doctors who have been freed by the occupying army,” he added.

Also Read:  Palestinian Fighters Destroy 160 Israeli Combat Vehicles in Northern Gaza

On Monday morning (18/3), heavily armed Israeli troops stormed al-Shifa Hospital and opened fire on thousands of patients, medical staff and civilians who had taken refuge inside the medical complex.

They killed more than 140 Palestinians in and around the hospital, and arrested 650 others, including journalists and health workers.

Over the past few days, the Israeli military has surrounded al-Shifa Hospital, with snipers and helicopters targeting those trying to escape.

In November 2023, Israel also carried out a similar attack on the medical facility, sparking widespread international condemnation.

Israel launched a US-backed genocidal war in Gaza last October.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 31,988 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured 74,188 others. (T/RE1/P2)

Also Read:  Jusuf Kalla: Hamas Attacks on Israel Carried out for Freedom and Independence

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news