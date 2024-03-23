Hamas Denies Israel’s Claim of Arresting Resistance Commander

Gaza, MINA – A security official for the Hamas resistance group rejected Israel’s latest claim that it had arrested a Palestinian resistance commander in a deadly attack on al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, made the remarks on Friday (22/3), after the Israeli military released a photo collage showing photos of the alleged 358 resistance fighters held at the medical complex. Press TV reported.

The official told Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV network that the photos of the detainees were inaccurate and published in line with Israel’s “psychological warfare” against resistance in the Gaza Strip.

“Some of the photos show those who are not in Gaza at the moment, as well as Palestinian martyrs and doctors who have been freed by the occupying army,” he added.

On Monday morning (18/3), heavily armed Israeli troops stormed al-Shifa Hospital and opened fire on thousands of patients, medical staff and civilians who had taken refuge inside the medical complex.

They killed more than 140 Palestinians in and around the hospital, and arrested 650 others, including journalists and health workers.

Over the past few days, the Israeli military has surrounded al-Shifa Hospital, with snipers and helicopters targeting those trying to escape.

In November 2023, Israel also carried out a similar attack on the medical facility, sparking widespread international condemnation.

Israel launched a US-backed genocidal war in Gaza last October.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 31,988 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured 74,188 others. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)