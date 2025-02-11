SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Postpones Hostage Release over Israeli Violations of Gaza Ceasefire Deal

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

8 Views

Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, announced on Monday the postponement of the release of Israeli hostages scheduled for Saturday until further notice, citing Israeli “violations” of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Anadolu Agency reported.

“For the past three weeks, the resistance leadership has been monitoring the enemy’s (Israeli) violations and its failure to comply with the terms of the agreement, including delaying the return of those displaced to northern Gaza, targeting them with shelling and shooting in various areas of the Gaza Strip, and preventing the entry of humanitarian aid in all its forms according to the agreement, while the resistance has fully upheld its commitments,” spokesman Abu Obaida said in a statement on Telegram.

“Therefore, the release of the Zionist (Israeli) prisoners, scheduled for next Saturday, will be postponed until further notice, pending the occupation’s full compliance with the agreement and retroactive compensation for last week’s rights,” he added.

The spokesman said the group remains committed to the agreement “as long as” Israel “complies with its terms.”

Also Read: Gaza Calls on International Community to Pressure Israel to Implement Humanitarian Protocol

Following the announcement, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the army to prepare at the “highest level of alert” for any possible scenario in Gaza.

Katz said Hamas’ announcement was a “direct violation” of the ceasefire agreement, adding: “I instructed the Israeli army to prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza.” Meanwhile, families of Israeli prisoners held in Gaza have urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government not to block a prisoner swap deal with Hamas.

“We have urgently requested assistance from the mediators (Egypt, Qatar and the US) to help restore and effectively implement the existing agreement,” the Hostages and Families of the Missing Forum said in a statement.

The forum called on the government to refrain from any action that could jeopardize the deal and remain committed to securing the return of the 76 Israeli prisoners.

Also Read: One more Palestinian in Gaza Killed by Israeli Army Despite Ceasefire

A three-phase ceasefire deal has been in effect in Gaza since January 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 48,000 people and devastated the enclave.

In the first phase of the ceasefire, which runs until early March, 33 Israeli hostages were to be released in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners. A sixth Israel-Hamas swap is scheduled for this week. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Parliament Passes a Bill Changing the Name of West Bank to Judea and Samaria

TagHamas Postpones Hostage Release Israeli Violations of Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Postpones Hostage Release over Israeli Violations of Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • 2 hours ago
Load More
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Netanyahu Arrives in the US to Meet with Trump

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 21:32 WIB
Palestinian Resistances Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers (photo: Screenshot)
Palestine

Hamas to Release Three Israeli Captives in Exchange for 183 Palestinian Prisoners

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 17:19 WIB
Thousands of Tents Submerged in Flooding in Gaza Due to Heavy Rain (photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Al Jazeera)
Palestine

Thousands of Displaced Palestinians in Gaza Threatened by Cold Weather: UNRWA

  • Friday, 7 February 2025 - 19:29 WIB
Winter in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Worsen Humanitarian Situation for Palestinians Living in Tents

  • Saturday, 8 February 2025 - 14:00 WIB
Palestine

UN Special Rapporteur: Gaza Reconstruction Possible Without Displacing Palestinians

  • Monday, 10 February 2025 - 13:12 WIB
Indonesia

MER-C Discusses Collaboration Opportunities with Muhammadiyah Central Leadership

  • 2 hours ago
The MER-C EMT team carries out operations to assist genocide victims at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Indonesia

MER-C Expects Support from the Indonesian Government for the Sustainability of Medical Services in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 16:44 WIB
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Nearly Half a Million Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza: UN

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:45 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Delivers Commitment to Reactivate Indonesia Hospital

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 16:36 WIB
International

Saudi Strongly Condemns Netanyahu’s Remarks on Transferring Palestinians to the Kingdom

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 15:07 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us