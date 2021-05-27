Hamas: Israeli Forces Faile to Destroy Gaza Tunnels

Gaza, MINA – Only 5 percent of the tunnel network used by the insurgents in the Gaza Strip was damaged in the recent Israeli offensive on the besieged Palestinian territory, a Hamas leader said on Wednesday.

Israel has also failed in its tactics to kill Palestinian resistance fighters by spreading fake news about ground attacks, according to Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel failed to direct attacks to kill the political, military and security leaders of (the Palestinian resistance group) and destroy their command room,” Sinwar told reporters in Gaza as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

He emphasized that Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque are red lines for the Palestinian people.

Sinwar, who spent 24 years in an Israeli prison, remains a prime target of Israeli forces.

An Egyptian-brokered ceasefire between Palestinian and Israeli resistance groups entered into force in the Gaza Strip on May 21, ending 11 days of fighting.

At least 254 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children and 39 women, and more than 1,900 others were injured in the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, while 31 others were killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, according to official Palestinian figures.

Thirteen Israelis also died in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)