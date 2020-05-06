Hamas: Israel Project Near Ibrahim Mosque Damaged Islamic Site

Gaza, MINA – The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, said that Israeli settlement project near the Ibrahim Mosque, Hebron City, by Israel, posed a serious threat to the sanctity of the Islamic site.

The Israeli settlement project threatens the reality of the City of Hebron and aims to change the features of the West Bank area as Palestinian territory, “Hamas spokesman Abd al-Latif al-Qanu said in a statement as quoted by Quds Press on Wednesday, May 6.

Al-Qanoo stressed the project was launched when the world was busy facing the coronavirus pandemic or Covid-19 and in line with the implementation of the “Deal of the Century” to create new realities in the occupied West Bank.

On Sunday, the Israeli Military Minister, Naftali Bannet agreed to surrender the area adjacent to the Ibrahim Mosque to build a giant elevator project.

The project also annexed Palestinian land in Hebron to build roads for visitors with special needs to the Jewish site at the Ibrahim Mosque.

Hamas said the Israeli action is a violation of international law. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)