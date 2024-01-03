Hamas Freezes Ceasefire Talks After Saleh Aroui Assassination

Gaza, MINA – Hamas has reportedly frozen ceasefire talks in the Gaza Strip or a hostages swap talks with Israel, according to Palestinian sources, Tuesday.

“Hamas told mediators about its decision to freeze talks on a ceasefire in Gaza or a prisoner exchange with Israel,” the source told Anadolu Agency.

The move came after Hamas deputy leader Saleh Al-Arouri was killed in an Israeli drone attack on Hamas offices in the capital Beirut, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency.

Hamas confirmed that Arouri and two commanders of Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades were martyred in the attack.

Saleh Arouri is the most senior Hamas leader to be killed by Israel since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023.

Israel continues to launch relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip. At least 22,185 Palestinians were martyred and 57,035 others injured, mostly children and women, according to Gaza health authorities.​​​​​​​

Israel’s onslaught has caused the destruction of 60 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure, and nearly two million residents have been displaced amid shortages of food, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)