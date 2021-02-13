Hamas: Destruction of the House Palestinian Prisoner Centers Israel “Act of Terrorism”

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas condemn the demolition of the house of Palestinian prisoner Mohammed Kabha in the West Bank city of Jenin, and described it as an “act of terrorism”.

“This action described the terrorist logic adopted by the Israeli occupation (Authority),” said Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem, in a press statement on February 12.

He declare the demolition of houses was an “old and failed policy” used by the Israeli occupation authority collective punishment in an attempt to undermine the Palestinian struggle for independence.

On February 10, Israeli forces demolished the family home of Mohammed Kabha, as part of the Israeli occupation authority collective punitive action against Palestinians accused of carrying out attacks on Israeli military forces or Jewish settlers.

Kabha from Toura village, southwest of Jenin, is still being held in an Israeli prison.

According to an investigation conducted by the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR)on Wednesday, IOF used a bulldozer, along with members of the Special Unit, and a team of Engineering and Explosive Equipment experts to the village of Tourah, southwest of Jenin, north of Tepi West.

They surrounded the house of Mohammed Marouh Soliman Kabha, 42, in the village center and forced his residents to leave along with 10 other families who lived in a nearby house.

Israeli forces shoot tear gas canisters and sound bombs to stir fear among civilians and prevent them from getting close.

After that, their planted explosives in the second and third floors and detonated them remotely at around 8:00 pm local time, destroying both floors.

This is the first demolition of the Israeli Occupation Authority in its collective punitive action in 2021.

Meanwhile, Israeli authority demolished six houses for the same reason last year, displacing dozens of Palestinians. (T/Hju/RE1)

