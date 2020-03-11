Hamas Confirms Zero Corona Cases in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Head of Hamas International Relations Council and former Minister of Health in Gaza, Palestine Basem Naim, has confirmed that until now there have been no positive cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the Gaza Strip.

Based on information received on Tuesday he said the Gaza Health Minister had cooperated with the World Health Organization (WHO) related to other technical assistance as well as international bodies had formed a technical committee that worked 24 hours a day in 7 days.

According to him, a technical team was formed to safeguard the situation in Gaza and also to prepare all assessments as part of the government’s efforts to prepare for the worst.

In addition, a technical team was also formed to raise awareness among the Gazans about how to deal with the coronavirus and how to deal with the suspect coronavirus case.

In addition, in an effort to educate the public, the government has spread information about the coronavirus as well as preventive measures about how a person can protect himself from the coronavirus.

While at the Rafah, Beit Hanoun and Erez borders, the government checks every person who enters Gaza to check the whereabouts of the suspect, and if there is any suspicion regarding the rise of the suspect it will be isolated in order to avoid contact with others in the Gaza strip.

“If we talk about the situation in Gaza in general, the ability of government agencies to experience this kind of epidemic, I can say that the situation is very bad, the Gaza Strip is undergoing a blockade, an Israeli blockade that has been running for 14 years,” he said.

He further said, because Israel has blockaded the Gaza Strip for 14 years that has made the whole system of government experience a drastic decline, lack of various facilities, lack of medicines, and also a lack of experience in dealing with large pendemi like this.

“Therefore, if (coronavirus pandemic) occurs, I think the situation in Gaza will be very serious, and the consequences we will face will be very terrible, and I hope and pray to Allah, so that there are no positive cases (coronavirus) here God willing, “he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)