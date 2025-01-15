Hamas Confirms Ceasefire Talks Have Reached Final Stage

Gaza, MINA – Hamas has confirmed significant progress in ceasefire talks, with an agreement reportedly close to completion, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas announced on Tuesday that ceasefire talks in the Gaza Strip have entered their final stages. The movement expressed optimism that the current round of negotiations will end with a clear and comprehensive agreement.

In a statement, Hamas confirmed that it had held extensive consultations with leaders of other Palestinian factions to update them on the progress of the talks held in Doha. According to Hamas, the factions expressed satisfaction with the progress of the negotiations and stressed the importance of preparing for the next stage.

“The leadership of the movement and the various forces confirmed the continuation of communication and consultations until the conclusion of the agreement, which has reached its final stage,” Hamas said in a statement.

Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed al-Ansari reiterated Hamas’ optimism, saying that the ceasefire and prisoner exchange talks underway in Doha are “fruitful and positive.”

He confirmed that the discussions have overcome the main obstacles that previously hindered progress and are now focused on finalizing the details of the agreement.

“We are optimistic that the main outstanding issues that previously hampered the agreement have been removed,” al-Ansari said in a press conference.

He added that the draft agreement has been presented to Hamas and Israel, and that the mediators are committed to ensuring its success.

The Qatari spokesman also noted that although the main differences have been resolved, some technical details are still under discussion. Once the agreement is finalized, the implementation of the ceasefire is expected to begin immediately. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)