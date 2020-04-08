Hamas Awaits for Israel’s Real Move of Prisoner Exchange

Gaza, MINA – Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement awaits Israel’s practical steps regarding a humanitarian initiative launched by the Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, about negotiating a prisoner exchange.

“Hamas strengthens the initiative of Yahya Sinwar, regarding the exchange of the Israeli Forces held by Al-Qassam Brigade, with the release of a number of elderly prisoners, women, who are sick and children,” Hamas spokesman Hazim Qasim as quoted from Palestinian Information Center on Wednesday.

Qasim added Hamas would respond responsibly to every concrete step in the initiative.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that his government was ready to start a dialogue with the Palestinian Islamic Movement in Gaza, Hamas through mediators regarding the return of the bodies and missing Israeli soldiers.

“Israel’s prisoner and missing persons coordinator, Yaron Blum and his staff, in collaboration with the National Security Agency and the Security Agency, are ready to work constructively to return dead and missing people and call for the immediate start of dialogue through mediators,” Netanyahu said in his Twitter account such as quoted from Quds for com.

In 2011, Hamas and Israel mediated by Egypt held a prisoner exchange. This agreement includes the release of more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners, in return for the release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who was held by Hamas for five years in the Gaza Strip.

However, Israel recaptured a number of Palestinian prisoners freed in the exchange agreement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)