Hamas Announce An Agreement to Stop Israeli Aggression on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian Islamic fighter movement in Gaza, Hamas announced in a statement issued by the office of the head of the Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh that after a round of dialogues and contacts, the last of which was the work of the Qatari representative, Ambassador Muhammad Al-Emadi, an understanding was reached to contain the escalation and stop the Zionist aggression against Gaza people.

“As part of these efforts, a number of projects that serve our people in the Gaza Strip will be announced and contribute to alleviating them in light of the Corona wave that befell the Strip, as well as the return of the situation to what it was before the escalation,” added the statement as quoted from Al- Mayadeen on Tuesday.

Hamas said that, “as the movement’s leadership expresses its thanks and appreciation for the effort and Qatari support for our people, it calls upon God to protect our people, our nation and our country from all evil, from the plague and scourge, and from the evil of the enemies.”

According to private sources in Hamas, the agreement to end the escalation includes approval of several articles with Qatari guarantees and a specific time limit. It includes “supplying and operating the electricity line known as” 161 “and increasing the amount of electricity in it. Supplying the power plant with a gas line from the occupation that Qatar pays for from the grant.”

The sources added that the items also include “the introduction of all medical supplies to confront the Corona epidemic. And the start of implementing large strategic projects in the industrial cities in Gaza that reduce unemployment in the sector.”

The Hamas website mentioned that Haniyeh received a phone call from Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al Thani about the situation in the Gaza. (T/RE1)

