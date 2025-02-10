SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Affirms to Not Allow US Forces Enter Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

5 Views

Palestinian ministers cut Gaza trip short (Photo : MEMO)

Gaza, MINA – The leader of Hamas fighters in Gaza, Sami Abu Zuhri, asserted that they will not allow US forces to enter the Gaza Strip.

This statement is a response to remarks made by US President Donald Trump, who declared his intention to take control of Gaza and to relocate Palestinians to neighboring countries, according to Wafa’s report on Sunday.

Trump had previously described Gaza as a “zone of destruction” and suggested that Egypt and Jordan accept Palestinians relocated from the area.

He also stated that the United States would assume control of Gaza and be responsible for its reconstruction.

Also Read: Israeli Parliament Passes a Bill Changing the Name of West Bank to Judea and Samaria

In response, Zuhri declared that Hamas has long been engaged in the struggle against the occupation of Palestine and will not allow a new form of occupation by US forces.

He further proposed the formation of an alliance to oppose Trump’s stance and to prevent his efforts to control and attack Gaza.

Hamas affirmed that the Palestinian people are not property that can be arbitrarily relocated, and urged Trump to respect their sovereignty and rights. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Obstruct Humanitarian Aid Deliveries to Gaza: Hamas

TagHamas Will Not Allow US Forces Enter Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Hamas Affirms to Not Allow US Forces Enter Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Load More
Freed Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Freed Palestinian Reveals Deliberate Starvation Practices in Israeli Prisons

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 13:22 WIB
Europe

Belize Joins South Africa at the ICJ in Israel’s Genocide Case in Gaza

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 11:44 WIB
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

More Countries, Oganizations Oppose Trump’s Gaza Plan

  • Friday, 7 February 2025 - 15:27 WIB
Israeli Soldiers (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Palestine

Israel Delays Humanitarian Provisions of Ceasefire Deal: Gaza Government

  • Saturday, 8 February 2025 - 10:02 WIB
America

Trump Offers Early Retirement Program to 2 Million Federal Employees

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 11:07 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Indonesia

New 42 Released Palestinian Prisoners Arrive in Ramallah

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 11:19 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Withdrawal from Netzarim, Hamas: “Victory for the will of Our People”

  • 8 hours ago
People in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Violates Ceasefire Again, Kill 4 Palestinians in Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
Local MER-C volunteers prepare food to be distributed to Gaza residents in Jabalia Camp, Northern Gaza. (Photo: MER-C)
Palestine

MER-C Distributes Food to Palestinians in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 21:08 WIB
America

Netanyahu’s Visit to the US is an Insult to International Justice

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 18:16 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us