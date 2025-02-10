Hamas Affirms to Not Allow US Forces Enter Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The leader of Hamas fighters in Gaza, Sami Abu Zuhri, asserted that they will not allow US forces to enter the Gaza Strip.

This statement is a response to remarks made by US President Donald Trump, who declared his intention to take control of Gaza and to relocate Palestinians to neighboring countries, according to Wafa’s report on Sunday.

Trump had previously described Gaza as a “zone of destruction” and suggested that Egypt and Jordan accept Palestinians relocated from the area.

He also stated that the United States would assume control of Gaza and be responsible for its reconstruction.

Also Read: Israeli Parliament Passes a Bill Changing the Name of West Bank to Judea and Samaria

In response, Zuhri declared that Hamas has long been engaged in the struggle against the occupation of Palestine and will not allow a new form of occupation by US forces.

He further proposed the formation of an alliance to oppose Trump’s stance and to prevent his efforts to control and attack Gaza.

Hamas affirmed that the Palestinian people are not property that can be arbitrarily relocated, and urged Trump to respect their sovereignty and rights. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Obstruct Humanitarian Aid Deliveries to Gaza: Hamas