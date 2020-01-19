Halal Restaurant Ready to Welcome Athletes of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo, MINA – Various Japanese Halal Restaurants are ready to welcome thousands of Muslim athletes and tourists who will be present at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.

Therefore, during the series of matches at the world’s biggest sporting event, Muslim athletes and tourists need not worry when looking for halal food in Japan.

The number of halal restaurants in Japan has jumped dramatically since 2013 from four to 180, including the food company serving the country’s traditional Sakura dishes, Arab News reported on Saturday.

The following year, namely 2014, Kanda University of International Studies opened the Shokujin cafeteria, which was certified by the Nippon Asia Halal Association.

In addition, the Curry House CoCo Ichibanya restaurant doesn’t want to lose, which then opens a halal Akihabara branch in 2017.

“When people from various religions and cultures visit Japan, we want to develop a restaurant where Muslims can enjoy food that is free of worries (illicit elements),” a statement from Akihabara Halal Restaurant said.

The halal restaurant added although it was not easy to get some halal raw materials, but that did not prevent them from continuing to develop further.

“My sister worked in Indonesia between 2015 and 2017, and when she asked her Muslim friends in Indonesia to come to Japan, they said there was no food they could eat because of the difficulty of finding halal restaurants in Japan,” Wagyu Director and Halal Manager Yakiniku Panga Sung Gi Hong, one of the Japanese halal restaurant owners said.

Hong continued when they heard that, they thought it was a sad thing because when traveling they wanted to enjoy local food, but Muslims who came to Japan even had difficulty finding a place where they could eat halal food.

“This restaurant has been operating since 1999, and received halal certification in 2015 from the Japan Halal Foundation, which later attracted the attention of a large number of Muslim customers,” Hong said.

“Many people come to try our A5 Premium Wagyu Platter, because there are various pieces of Wagyu beef and quality sirloin steak that they can enjoy,” Hong concluded.

In addition, there is a Shinjuku Gyoen Ramen Ouka restaurant that serves a variety of vegetarian ramen for those who don’t like traditional pork broth.

Other halal outlets in Tokyo include Asakusa Sushi Ken, Sumiyakiya Halal Grill, Hanasaka Ji-san and KO-SO Cafe Biorise.

The Olympics is the world’s biggest sporting event which is held every four years. The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo Japan is planned to be held July 24 to August 9 2020.

Tokyo was announced as the host of the XXXII Summer Olympics at the 125th International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on September 7, 2013, and it is estimated that thousands of Muslim athletes and tourists will be present at the venue. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)