Indonesian Badminton Women Doubles Pair Wins Gold in Olympic

Tokyo, MINA – The Indonesian Badminton women’s doubles pair, Greysia Polii/Apriani Rahayu successfully won gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Greysia/Apriyani managed to beat the women’s doubles from China, Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan, in the final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a score of 21-19, 21-15 which took place on Mondayat Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan.

Greysia/Apriyani made a new history by winning the first Olympic gold medal for Indonesia in the women’s doubles sector.

At the same time, Indonesia has won gold in all badminton events since the 1992 Olympics. Indonesia is the second country after China to win all Olympic badminton events.

The result is Indonesia’s first gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Previously, Indonesia managed to collect 3 medals from the weightlifting sport. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)