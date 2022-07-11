Mina, MINA – Hajj Pilgrims threw jumrah on the first day of Tasyrik, Sunday in the Jamarat area, Mina, Saudi Arabia.

Pilgrims can be seen throwing pebbles at the three Jamarat, pillars that symbolize the devil. Saudi Gazette reports.

Pilgrims moved in droves in an orderly and smooth manner from their camps, and upon arrival at the Jamarat, chanted the words of takbir, “Allahu Akbar”.

They threw stones first at Jamarat Al-Sugra (small pillar), then at Jamarat Al-Wusta (medium pillar) and finally at Jamarat Al-Aqba (largest pillar), seven times each.

Pilgrims moved easily and comfortably from one pillar to the next as they threw pebbles at the pillars.

Several lanes are allocated at the five levels of the Jamarat Bridge Complex to ensure the smooth flow of pilgrims’ movements.

After throwing Jumrah, the pilgrims will spend the rest of the time with worship, dhikr and prayers in their tents.

Most of the pilgrims will leave the Mina area after throwing the jumrah on Monday afternoon.

Pilgrims are allowed to leave on the second day of Tasyrik on Monday, after performing the jumrah throwing. The annual Hajj will officially close on the third day of Tasyrik, Tuesday, 13 Dzulhijjah to coincide with 12 July. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)