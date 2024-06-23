Groups of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Groups of Israeli settlers on Sunday morning under the protection of Israeli police, broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem.

Eyewitnesses reported that dozens of colonists entered the holy site in groups, conducted provocative tours throughout the compound, and performed Talmudic rituals.

As reported by Wafa, during the incursion, Israeli police imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshippers to the mosque.

Additionally, Israeli police intensified the restrictions at the gates of the Old City, effectively turning the area into a military zone. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)