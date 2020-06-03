Grand Bazaar Istanbul Reopened on Monday

Istanbul, MINA – Flights and car trips have resumed between major Turkish cities since Monday, April 1.

The famous Grand Bazaar Istanbul cafes, restaurants and markets are reopened in the country’s biggest move to ease the restrictions taken to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Traffic levels soared in Istanbul’s commercial center. Many Turks returned to work when the government tried to revive an economy hit by a pandemic.

Employees of government offices and public facilities are joined by many factory workers who started earlier last month.

The owner of masked shop face opened and cleaned their shop at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, which according to media reports was the site of one of the first virus outbreaks in Turkey in March, thus quoted by MEMO.

Grand Bazaar is a major tourist destination, a large covered market. Previously, closed for more than two months.

“We have completed the necessary preparations and we are waiting for customers from abroad. Our business depends on tourism, “said Huseyin Ozdemir, owner of a spice shop in the Grand Bazaar. “I hope everything is okay.”

Parks, fitness centers, beaches, libraries and museums have also reopened, but not everyone feels comfortable returning to daily life even though there are steps to minimize the risk of infection.

“We are tired of being at home and we feel the need to return to normal, but if you want to ask if I feel safe or whether I feel normal, no,” said Aziz Arslan, an architect in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir.

COVID-19 has killed more than 4,500 people and infected more than 160,000 people in Turkey.

New cases and deaths have fallen sharply and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government says the outbreak is under control. (T/RE1)

