Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil Designs Sheikh Ajlin Gaza Mosque

Gaza, MINA – West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil attended the soft opening of the Sheikh Ajlin Mosque, Gaza, Palestine, virtually on Thursday, November 14 2022.

Now, the mosque which was completely destroyed by the Israeli attack can be used again for worship, although there are some parts that still need to be perfected.

The construction of the mosque cost IDR 20 billion with the use of donations of IDR 19.7 billion.

“Alhamdulillah, with the permission and help of Allah the construction of the Sheikh Ajlin Mosque can be carried out, thanks to donations from the Indonesian despite facing various obstacles and obstacles,” he said.

The governor also felt grateful and honored for the opportunity to design the mosque. Kang Emil (Governor Ridwan Kamil’s nickname) said he was proud because he had succeeded in convincing the Palestinians with the building design he had made.

The Sheikh Ajlin Mosque has a special philosophy, which describes development in the present day, according to the wishes of the locals. This can be seen in the geometric design which consists of three points there.

The highest structure in the middle is habluminallah. While on the left and right there are hablumminannas and hablumminalalam. The design has the meaning that life must be balanced in relation to God, humans and love for nature.

In designing, Emil gave four choices of images which were then chosen by the local community.

“Indonesia loves Palestine. We will always support them. I used my imagination to design this mosque so that we can restore Palestinian pride,” he concluded.

Besides designing, he is also committed to inviting the Indonesian people to participate in donating so that the construction of the Sheikh Ajlin Mosque will be completed soon. In addition, he also plans to attend the inauguration of the mosque in Gaza early next year. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)