Indonesian Mosque Council to Construct 100 Semi-Permanent Mosques in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Jakarta, MINA – The Central Board of the Indonesian Mosque Council (PP DMI) has announced an initiative to construct 100 semi-permanent mosques in Gaza, marking a significant humanitarian initiative ahead of the holy month of Ramadan 1446 H.

Over the past 18 months, approximately 1,000 mosques in Gaza have been destroyed due to Israeli attacks.

The chairman of DMI, Muhammad Jusuf Kalla, emphasized that the council will prioritize the immediate construction of 10 semi-permanent mosques as the first phase of the project, with the target of establishing 100 mosques.

“As a manifestation of solidarity with Palestine, DMI calls upon all mosque management committees (DKM) across Indonesia to set up special charity boxes to collect funds for the construction of mosques in Gaza and other Palestinian territories,” stated Jusuf Kalla, commonly known as JK, in a formal communiqué received by MINA on Monday.

JK further expressed his aspirations for Muslims to welcome the sacred month of Ramadan with a sense of joy and to engage in spiritually enriching activities.

“We hope Muslims will use the holy month of Ramadan to enhance their faith and devotion to Allah SWT,” JK added.

Often referred to as the “month of education” (syahrut tarbiyah), Ramadan is anticipated to serve as a time for increased religious engagement, including sermons and acts of worship aimed at attaining happiness in the world and hereafter, reflected in the prayer: “Rabbanaa aatinaa fiddunyaa hasanah, wa fil aakhirati hasanah, wa qinaa adzaabannaar.”

This initiative reflects DMI’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, who continue to endure hardships due to prolonged conflict

Through this gesture of brotherhood and humanitarian concern, the program aspires to serve as a meaningful contribution from the Indonesian Muslim community to their brothers and sisters in Palestine. (FARAH)

