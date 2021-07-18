“Good Sacrifice” Project in Bethlehem

Bethlehem, MINA – Ahead of Eid al-Adha, the Governor of Bethlehem Kamel Hamid on Saturday afternoon launched the “Good Sacrifice” project by cooperating with the civil organization “Meltamin Al Khair”.

Hamid said the announcement of the project will provide dozens of sacrificial animals whose meat is distributed to the poor and orphans in the city of Bethlehem.

“An opportunity to support and increase th0 nje resilience of citizens and show cooperation between various civil institutions, in the midst of difficult economic conditions,” said the Governor of Bethlehem, as quoted from Wafa.

He also thanked the program sponsors and donors.

Meanwhile, the head of the “Maltamin Al Khair” agency, Muhammad Al-Amouri said the program is the second year in a row.

“So far, 50 sheep and 10 cows have been collected which will be distributed to the poor and orphans,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)