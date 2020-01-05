Gen. Soleimani, Iranian Commander Elite Forces Killed in US Attack

Baghdad, MINA – The General Qasem Soleimani, Iranian commander Revolutionary Guards, was killed in the United States (US) attack on Iraq, the report said as quoted by the BBC.

Iraqi State Television said Soleimani was among a number of people killed in the attack near Baghdad international airport on Friday morning.

“Hashd’s deputy head, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and the head of the Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, were killed in a US attack targeting their car on the streets of Baghdad International Airport,” the group said in a statement.

US officials told they had carried out attacks on targets related to Iran but gave no further details.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an Iraqi-backed Iraqi militia, told that General Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis had been killed.

Earlier reports showed a number of people were killed after a rocket attack on Baghdad international airport.

The attack came days after protesters surrounded the US embassy in Baghdad, clashing with US forces on location.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said late Thursday that the US would not accept attacks on its personnel in the region, blaming Iran for violence at the embassy.

“Attacks on us will be responded with responses in the time, manner and place we choose,” the statement read. “We urge the Iranian regime to end the slandering and deteriorating activities of others.” (T/RE1/P2).

