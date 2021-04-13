Gazans Welcome Ramadan in Economic Downturn

Gaza, MINA – Palestinians of Gaza Strip welcome.the month of Ramadan under the shadow of economic hardship caused by the Israeli blockade and the coronavirus pandemic.

More than half of the population in the Gaza Strip currently live below the poverty line. Thus, it wa quoted from Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

According to data from the United Nations (UN), the unemployment rate in the Gaza Strip is almost 50 percent of its population of around 2.1 million. The high unemployment rate in Gaza is caused by the Israeli blockade on land, sea and air for 15 years.

In addition, the coronavirus has also caused the economic situation in the region to worsen. Despite all these difficulties, Palestinians still go to the market to shop for Ramadan preparations.

“We ask the government to take serious steps to help us in this difficult time,” said Gaza resident Farooq Hashim Amar.

“When the economic situation worsens, the Covid-19 outbreak is affecting various areas in Gaza. People are doing their best to make their children happy,” Amar added.

Amar asked Muslim countries to provide assistance to the people of Gaza. In early March, Gaza confirmed daily cases of the coronavirus at around 200 infections.

According to Ministry of Health data, the Palestinian territories have reported more than 81,000 infections, with 677 deaths.

The Palestinian health system has previously been in a difficult situation due to the Israeli blockade.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Palestinian health system was on the brink of collapse due to a shortage of medicines and equipment. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)