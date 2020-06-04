Gaza Residents Feel Happy, Mosques And Schools Reopened

Gaza Strip, MINA – Mosques dan schools in the Gaza Strip reopened on Wednesday after 70 daya closing due to the corona.

“Most families are employees and because they have continued their work in the office, they have brought their children back to our daycare school,” said Hind Assousi, headmaster of Smile Kindergarten in Gaza City, thus quoted from Gulftoday on Thursday, June 4.

Wearing a black mask, an imam in Gaza City spoke as the mosque reopened in a Palestinian enclave with health measures in place.

Ahmed Al Safadi, an Imam in Gaza said dozens of people attended the dawn prayer at his mosque.

“The pleasure of people when returning to the house of God is an extraordinary blessing,” he said.

The Gaza Ministry of Religious Affairs said worshipers were asked to wear face masks inside the mosque, which would be regularly disinfected as a preventative measure. Whereas children and sick people are not allowed to worship at this time.

In Gaza City, Khader Mussa said he was very happy to attend the dawn prayer but was also careful to protect his health.

“I got there just two minutes before the prayer began to avoid contact with other worshipers and then left in the end, without shaking hands with anyone,” the 40-year-old man said.

Some mosques opened their doors 10 days ago to celebrate Eid, but only yesterday the mosque was fully reopened.

“We are glad the mosque has opened. We thank God, who protected us from the Coronavirus in the Gaza Strip,” Muhammad Hamad said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)