Israel Destroys 89% of Mosques in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs announced that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) destroyed 89% of mosques in the Gaza Strip and caused financial losses to the religious and endowment sectors estimated at more than half a billion dollars, Palinfo reported.

“The occupation’s missiles and bombs have partially or completely destroyed (1109) of the (1244) mosques in the Gaza Strip, which is 89% of the mosques in Gaza” The ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The number of completely destroyed mosques reached (834) mosques that were leveled to the ground and turned into rubble, while (275) mosques were partially damaged, making them unfit for use, which directly affected the performance of religious rituals.

The ministry pointed out that Israeli crimes include bombing mosques and prayer rooms while worshippers are performing prayers, as happened in the prayer room of Al-Tabi’een School in Gaza City.

Also Read: Al-Qassam Brigades Announces Handover of Israeli Hostages’ Bodies

Historic mosques and religious sites were also bombed by IOF, most notably the Grand Omari Mosque and three churches in Gaza City, according to the Ministry of Endowments.

The dead were not spared from the brutality and crimes of IOF, as they targeted (40) graves, out of a total of (60) graves, and destroyed (21) graves, while (19) graves were partially damaged, in addition to digging graves, stealing the bodies of the dead and martyrs, and mutilating them in barbaric and brutal ways.

The ministry pointed out that IOF also destroyed (643) waqf properties.

In addition to the above, the Israeli aggression targeted religious educational institutions and Islamic Propagation institutions, hampering their vital services and affecting thousands of students and beneficiaries of their services, as it targeted nearly (30) religious institutions.

Also Read: Israel Allow only Six Small Machines to Clear Rubble in Gaza

The Ministry called on Islamic countries and religious institutions to shoulder their responsibilities and work to rebuild the mosques and religious institutions destroyed by the Israeli occupation, so that they can return to playing their vital role in serving society and promoting religious and humanitarian values. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: For 24 Consecutive Days, Israel Continues Aggression against Tulkarem