Gaza Reconstruction, AWG Calls for Synergy to Establish Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital

Bogor, MINA – The Chairman of the Presidium of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), M. Anshorullah, has called for Gaza reconstruction following the Zionist Israeli aggression by synergizing efforts to establish an Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza City, Palestine.

Anshorullah made this statement during the opening of the AWG Working Meeting titled “Bergerak Berjama’ah Bangun Kembali Gaza Demi Pembebasan Al-Aqsa dan Kemerdekaan Palestina” (Move Together to Rebuild Gaza for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and the Independence of Palestine) in Cisarua, Bogor on Wednesday morning (January 29).

The construction of the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital is an initiative of AWG’s women’s wing, the Maemuna Center, which was launched in 2023.

Anshorullah explained that the outcomes of the working meeting, including plans for the construction of the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital, would be presented to figures, institutions, and organizations attending the final day of the meeting. The meeting is scheduled to run from Wednesday to Friday.

“From this meeting, first, we aim to receive guidance from our mentors. Second, to inaugurate the new management of AWG and the Maemuna Center. Third, to evaluate and plan our programs. Finally, We will wrap up by bringing together key figures from the government and NGOs to share our outlook: let’s rebuild Gaza together because individual efforts will not be as effective,” he said.

Regarding the construction of the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital, Anshorullah stated that AWG and the Maemuna Center, along with their mentor, Amani Burhanudin Umar Lubis, will explore opportunities for collaboration with ambassadors in Indonesia and the Ministry of Religious Affairs as part of efforts to foster solidarity.

He emphasized that this initiative is gaining momentum, as various national and international entities recognize that Zionist occupation in Palestine constitutes a violation of international law.

On the final day of the meeting, several figures and communities are scheduled to attend, including former Jakarta Governor Anies Rasyid Baswedan, The Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, Palestinian Ambassador Zuhair Al-Shun, as well as media partners such as the MINA News Agency and Radio Silaturahim. (FARAH)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

