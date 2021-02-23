Gaza Loses US$ 1,5 Million Due to Floods by Israel

Gaza, MINA – Agricultural areas and plants in Gaza Strip have suffered damage that is estimated as USD$ 1.5 million as a result of Israel decision to open the rain gates causing floods.

According Palestinian of Agriculture Ministry in the Gaza Strip, Israel has so far flooded nearly 700 dunums of agricultural land including 600 dunums (148 hectares) east of Gaza City, and 100 dunams (24.7 hectares) east of the city of Beit Hanoun, Anadolu Agency reported on February 22.

The Ministry added Israeli has open the floodgates twice this month and asked human rights organizations to step in and stop Israeli violations against the agricultural sector in Gaza.

The Israeli has a number of dams to hold rainwater along the eastern and northern borders of the Gaza Strip to prevent it from flowing naturally into Gaza

After heavy rain, the Israeli authority then opened the gates to Palestinian agricultural land in Gaza. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)