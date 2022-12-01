GAZA: IOA Continues to Ban Entry of Vital Medical Devices

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian health ministry in the Gaza Strip has accused the Israeli occupation authority (IOA) of continuing to prevent the entry of vital medical appliances for Gaza hospitals, which exacerbates the health conditions of patients, Palinfo reported.

In a news conference held in Gaza on Wednesday, a health ministry official said that the IOA uses unjustified means to obstruct and delay the issuance of permits for the entry of medical equipment to Gaza.

The official affirmed that patients with tumors, heart problems, strokes and complex fractures, and many others who need intensive care are exposed to health risks because of the Israeli ban on the entry of essential medical devices that are used to identify and diagnose health issues.

He accused the Israeli occupation state of harming the patients in Gaza on purpose and depriving them of their right to have access to medical treatment inside and outside the besieged coastal enclave, describing the occupation and the blockade as “the main threats to the patients.”

The health ministry held the IOA fully responsible for any harm coming to the patients in Gaza and called on international human rights organizations to pressure the Israeli government to allow the access of medical devices and spare parts to the Strip.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)