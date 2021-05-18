Gaza Agriculture Suffers Losses Due to Israeli Aggression

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture said on Sunday that the agricultural sector’s losses due to ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza reached USD 17 million.

In a statement, the ministry said that losses are increasing day by day due to the retention of Israeli attacks, which likely targeting hundreds of dunums of agricultural land on purpose, MEMO reported.

The ministry also noted that Israeli aggression through air, land and sea attacks directly targeted dozens of agricultural facilities and warehouses for agriculture.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture said wheat fields, poultry farming and other livestock were the sectors most affected, mainly because of the farmers’ inability to reach their land and jobs.

The ministry stated that if the crossing does not open or allow animal feed to enter the Gaza Strip, there will be a disaster for the poultry and livestock sector.

With regards to fishing, the main cause of the losses was a blockade by Israel imposed on fishermen who were prevented from going out to sea. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)