G20 Meeting to Discuss Impacts of Coronavirus to Global Economy

Osaka, MINA – Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak to became one of the topics of discussion raised at the G20 meeting of countries in Saudi Arabia. They will discuss the risks or impacts of the global economy from the outbreak.

“We observe the impact with serious concern and always oversee the risks,” said Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, thus quoted from Republika on Friday, February 21.

More than 75,400 cases of coronavirus have been reported in China with 2,236 people dead. Most cases are found in Hubei and Wuhan provinces.

Japan and Singapore are on the verge of recession. Meanwhile, South Korea said exports to China had fallen in the first 20 days of February. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it was too early to mention the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.

“We still hope that the impact will be a ‘V’ shaped curve with a decrease in (coronavirus case) in China. But we also do not rule out that there might be other scenarios,” said IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said it was trying to take steps to help companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology of China, Xu Nanping said the vaccine for the coronavirus will be clinically tested around the end of April. (T/RE1)

