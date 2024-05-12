Select Language

France Urges Israel to Stop Its Military Operations in Rafah

Paris, MINA – France on Saturday urged Israel to stop, without delay, its military operations in the blockaded city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

France’s request was made because this threatened to create a catastrophic situation for the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement on the X platform, called on the Israeli government to stop this military operation without delay and return to the path of negotiations, which they stressed as the only possible way to guarantee a permanent ceasefire.

According to the French foreign ministry, such a military operation threatens to create a catastrophic situation for the civilian population in Gaza who have been displaced several times.

Also Read:  OFFICIAL: PA WILL NOT INTERFERE IN JORDANIAN ELECTIONS

The French Foreign Ministry also urged Israel to immediately reopen the Rafah crossing with Egypt to ensure humanitarian access for the civilian population and allow the most vulnerable people to leave the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

