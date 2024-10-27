Four More Israeli Soldiers Killed in Southern Lebanon

Beirut, MINA – Four more Israeli soldiers were killed and 14 others injured in southern Lebanon, the military said on Sunday.

A military statement said the fatalities occurred in battles with Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon, Anadolu Agency reports.

Five of the injured soldiers were in serious condition, the statement added.

Israel launched a massive air campaign on Lebanon last month in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

More than 2,650 people have been killed and over 12,300 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on October. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)